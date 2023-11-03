The Land
Home/News

Did your roses bloom too soon? Time to prune | In Fiona's Garden

By Fiona Ogilvie
November 4 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Purple alliums, white watsonias and dwarf nandina enhance a bridge and Japanese style water feature in Pam and Gary McKay's Cowra garden.
Purple alliums, white watsonias and dwarf nandina enhance a bridge and Japanese style water feature in Pam and Gary McKay's Cowra garden.

November is when we stop to smell the roses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.