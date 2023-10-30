Carinya and Windaroo deliver top Northern Tablelands performance

Highly developed NSW Northern Tablelands properties Carinya and Windaroo present as a potential 1283 hectare (3169 acre) aggregation in an area noted for its productivity and reliable rainfall.
Centrally positioned between Port Macquarie, Tamworth and Armidale, the separately owned properties are located in the Yarrowitch district, about 50km east of Walcha.
Carinya covers 967ha (2389 acres), which includes the original Carinya block (631ha/1558 acres) as well as the more recently acquired and adjoining Carinya Park (336ha/831 acres).
Carinya is being offered by Peter and Karen Reid, who have renewed most of the fencing in recent years including a well designed laneway system.
Water is supplied from 48 dams, a frontage to the Yarrowitch River and troughs located around the main cattle yards and nearby paddocks.
Infrastructure includes two sets of cattle yards, two shearing sheds, sheep yards, stables, day yards, round yard, and an arena.
Carinya also has a renovated four bedroom homestead and cottage, with a sturdy double brick homestead and a cottage located on Carinya Park.
Windaroo (pictured right) is 316ha (780 acres) situated across the road from Carinya that has been extensively developed with improved pastures while maintaining excellent shade and shelter for livestock.
Offered by David and Audrey Moxey, the property features established perennial pastures including fescue, cocksfoot and phalaris as well as herbs and clovers backed by strong fertiliser inputs are the driving force.
The very well fenced property has 10 paddocks with 18 dams and is well suited to a rotational grazing system.
Windaroo in two titles and has views overlooking the gorge country within the Oxley Wild Rivers National Park where there are potential house sites with expansive views.
There are two dwelling entitlements.
Both Carinya and Windaroo will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Walcha on November 24.
Contact Andrew Starr, 0428 792 466, or Bruce Birch, 0428 363 063, Ray White Rural NSW.
