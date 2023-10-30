The Land
Home/News

Carinya and Windaroo deliver top Northern Tablelands performance

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
October 30 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Carinya covers 967 hectares and has excellent infrastructure. Picture supplied
Carinya covers 967 hectares and has excellent infrastructure. Picture supplied

Highly developed NSW Northern Tablelands properties Carinya and Windaroo present as a potential 1283 hectare (3169 acre) aggregation in an area noted for its productivity and reliable rainfall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.