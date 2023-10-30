The Land
Find out about your 2023 Melbourne Cup runners

By Virginia Harvey
October 30 2023 - 3:00pm
The recent $205,000 outlay for a 10 per cent share in import Future History has already paid dividends when the five-year-old finished third in the $750,000 Ladbrokes Moonee Valley Gold Cup-G2 in Melbourne on Friday night.

