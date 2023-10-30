Irish-bred Military Mission has been running consistently in "marathons". The grey gelding won the 2300m Newcastle Gold Cup-G3 in September, followed by fourth in The Metropolitan Handicap-G1 2400m, then won the MRC Herbert Power Stakes-G2, also over 2400m. The Waterhouse/Bott trained Military Mission is an Irish-bred son of Danehill Dancer sire son Mastercraftsman (and by former NZ shuttler) who died at age 15 in Ireland in 2021.