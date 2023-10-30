The recent $205,000 outlay for a 10 per cent share in import Future History has already paid dividends when the five-year-old finished third in the $750,000 Ladbrokes Moonee Valley Gold Cup-G2 in Melbourne on Friday night.
Enthusiasts Adam Carney and Parsons Creek Farm, Bulga, principal Marc De Stoop teamed to split the price for a piece of Future History, which is among the fancies for the $8 million VRC Melbourne Cup-G1 next Tuesday.
Trained by Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, Future History - by former New Zealand shuttler Showcasing (by Oasis Dream), had its share sell via Inglis Digital's Late October Online Sale.
The Irish-bred Cleveland finished with a huge burst of speed to win the Moonee Valley Gold Cup over 2500 metres. Trained at Newcastle by Kris Lees, Cleveland is by former Coolmore Stud shuttler and Irish Derby-G1 winner Camelot, well known for his staying progeny.
Australian-bred 2019 Melbourne Cup winner Vow And Declare has found recent form when finishing with seconds (in Caulfield Stakes-G1, then Moonee Valley Gold Cup) and rallying for a cup start.
While finishing at the tale in the Moonee Valley Gold Cup, Knight's Order and Right You have become two more Australian-bred Cup hopefuls, and both by Coolmore Stud's ace stallion So You Think.
But as usual, northern hemisphere-bred horses are vying for Cup riches.
Right You Are finished fifth to Irish-bred Without A Fight (by another former Coolmore Stud shuttler, Teofilo), which was impressive winning the 2400m Caulfield Cup. In the same race, the Chris Waller-trained GB-bred stayer Soulcombe finished a good seventh and is by champion staying stallion Frankel.
Irish-bred Military Mission has been running consistently in "marathons". The grey gelding won the 2300m Newcastle Gold Cup-G3 in September, followed by fourth in The Metropolitan Handicap-G1 2400m, then won the MRC Herbert Power Stakes-G2, also over 2400m. The Waterhouse/Bott trained Military Mission is an Irish-bred son of Danehill Dancer sire son Mastercraftsman (and by former NZ shuttler) who died at age 15 in Ireland in 2021.
Meanwhile, there is much racing around the state, with Berrigan, Coffs Harbour, Dubbo and Tumut races scheduled this Saturday, followed by Muswellbrook and the $200,000 Goulburn Cup the following day on Sunday.
While Ballina and Corowa race next Monday, Melbourne Cup day is a traditional racing day with country programs being held at Canberra, Dubbo, Taree, Muswellbrook, Sapphire Coast, Tamworth, Murwillumbah, and Wentworth.
Finishing second over 1600m at Randwick on Saturday, the Bjorn Baker-trained Hollywood Hero is among the widely travelled gallopers en route for a start in next Tuesday's $3 million The Big Dance at Randwick. A NZ-bred son of Sacred Falls, Hollywood Hero had previously won the Coonamble Cup and third in the Bathurst Cup at his start prior.
The Bathurst Cup was won by Super Pursuit, which qualified the Proisir gelding for The Big Dance start, which is a restricted race for winners of selected NSW country cups.
Other qualified gallopers include the Brett Dodson, Coffs Harbour, trained Full Press (won the Lismore Cup), and the Hawkes Team trained Superium (won the Port Macquarie Cup), the gelding belonging to the only Australian crop of foals by one-season Coolmore Stud shuttler Verrazano (by More Than Ready).
Racing industry stalwart and trailblazer Betty Lane OAM - Sydney's first licenced female trainer, passed away at age 97 in Sydney last week.
Beginning her training career at Geurie in 1962, she teamed with her husband of 46 years, Tiger Holland, to win three Western District Training Premierships.
After gaining her city licence, Betty Lane established herself as a successful trainer and consequently became the first female to receive a number one licence at Randwick.
Preparing more than 1000 winners, Betty and Tiger conditioned stakes winners including Timothy, Belle Tetue, Nickson, Athelnoth and Smokey Jack (second to Manikato in the 1978 Golden Slipper).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.