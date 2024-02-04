World Angus Forum to put the spotlight on Australian genetics

Angus Australia is gearing up for what is expected to be the biggest Angus celebration in Australia's history when it hosts the World Angus Forum in May 2025.
The forum will bring together Angus cattle experts and enthusiasts from across the country and the globe to learn from one another and to share their passion for the iconic breed.
Typically held every four years in a different host country, this will be the first time in almost 30 years Australia has hosted the event.
Angus Australia CEO Scott Wright says a lot has changed since the last World Angus Forum in Australia in 1997.
"The whole Angus premium and the market has exploded in that time, so the organisation has grown a lot since then. It's a really nice time to have the World Forum in Australia."
Mr Wright said the event would be an excellent opportunity to showcase Australian Angus genetics to a worldwide audience, with delegates expected from countries including North America, Europe, UK, Ireland and South America.
The timing also tied in nicely with the launch of the World Angus Evaluation (WEA) in October 2023, Mr Wright said.
The WEA provides "a common language" for American, Canadian, Australian and New Zealand Angus association members to look at each other's genetics.
It combines data sources (phenotypes, genotypes and pedigree) from the American Angus Association, Canadian Angus Association and Angus Australia with the results being Expected Progeny Differences (EPD, similar to Estimated Breeding Values or EBV) for a specific list of traits on Angus sires.
"Having that come out ... and then in 18 months' time having the World Forum here, I think it positions us pretty well to market our genetics internationally," Mr Wright said.
The World Angus Forum will kick off in Sydney on April 29, 2025, with a welcome cruise on Sydney Harbour for delegates.
This will be followed by a pre-tour that will include visits to Australia's highest averaging Angus stud, Millah Murrah Angus, the country's oldest Angus stud, Bald Blair, and the Rangers Valley Feedlot.
It's then on to a two-day Angus Expo at AELEC, Tamworth, which will be the largest showcase of Angus cattle and genetics in Australia.
"That will be open to all our members to bring cattle to Tamworth and have them on display for our international and Australian guests," Mr Wright said.
The forum, themed Beef for a Better Planet, will take place in Southbank, Brisbane, on May 7 and 8 and will explore the concepts and challenges of the Australian beef industry's quest for Carbon Neutral 2030.
Post-forum, delegates will have the option of attending a production tour in inland and central Queensland on station country.
Mr Wright said the forum was open to everyone.
"It's not a seedstock-only event," he said.
"There are so many commercial Angus producers in Australia. We would love to have your mum and dad operators come along and enjoy the event as well."
