The Land
Home/Cropping

Lakebed crops deliver on Kallara

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
October 31 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Justin and Julie McClure, Kallara Station, Tilpa, have about two weeks of harvest to complete between 4000 and 5000 hectares of organic oats grown on lakebed country that 12 months ago was under water.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.