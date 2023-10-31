Quality country capable of fattening up to 600 steers

Guabinga is an extremely attractive 690 hectare (1705 acre) property described as being capable of fattening up to 600 steers on crops and pasture.
Located in the favoured Benolong district west of Wellington and south of Dubbo, the productive property is about 95 per cent arable.
There is an excellent combination of alluvial and rich red basalt soils with small areas of grey/black self-mulching country.
The country rises gently off the alluvial river flats to a slight undulation slope.
There has been a significant investment in pasture development with about 445ha established with aurora lucerne, fescue, cocksfoot, phalaris and clovers.
With the addition of fodder crops, the fattening program on Guabinga regularly turns off 500 to 600 steers at 550kg weights.
The large set of M&M Stockyards steel cattle yards are serviced by an almost complete laneway system.
Water is a feature of the well fenced property.
Guabinga features a 5km frontage to the Little River with a 2.5km give and take.
There are also six dams as well as a mains powered bore that supplies two holding tanks which service a reticulated system with 14 concrete troughs.
Quality working improvements include a 21x18m machinery shed with a 20 foot lock up container as well as an enclosed fuel shed.
The three stand shearing shed is still in operational condition and has an adjoining set of steel sheep yards.
There is a new, one bedroom self-contained cottage positioned under a covered outdoor area.
Guabinga will be auctioned by Elders in Dubbo on November 21.
Contact Brian McAneney, 0417 277 424, Elders.
