Wide Open Agriculture offers investors an unexpected bonus

October 31 2023 - 4:00pm
WOA shares reached 32 cents in April at the suggestion that its Buntine lupin protein was on the verge of commercial production. Picture via Shutterstock
In a surprise move on Friday last week, Wide Open Agriculture (WOA) retrospectively improved the terms of its recent $6.1 million fundraiser by offering a one-for-one free option after big investors had already pledged the money.

