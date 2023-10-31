In another strategic acquisition, Tamworth business McCulloch Agencies has announced the purchase of two highly respected and long-standing agencies based in Mungindi.
Prosser Hutton Pty Ltd and the Cliff Horton businesses will fall under the McCulloch Agencies banner from Wednesday (November 1).
The acquisition is crucial to McCulloch Agencies' ambitious strategy of extending its livestock brand and influence across northern NSW.
Peter Prosser, a seasoned agent who has been at the helm of Prosser Hutton Pty Ltd for decades, steps into semi-retirement, signalling a new chapter for the company and the Mungindi community.
"Leading Prosser Hutton has been a rewarding journey," Mr Prosser said.
"I am excited to entrust the company to McCulloch Agencies, whose principles of integrity and quality echo our own ethos.
"This ensures that our clients and community will continue to receive unparalleled care."
McCulloch Agencies managing director Daniel McCulloch said both Prosser Hutton Pty Ltd and Cliff Horton have built exceptional businesses anchored in a deep understanding of their communities and a commitment to outstanding service.
"It's truly an honour to continue the legacy they've built," Mr McCulloch said.
"These acquisitions not only extend our geographical reach, but, more importantly, they enhance our ability to deliver a more robust and integrated service to our clients.
"Merging our strengths with the reputations of these two respected names will undoubtedly elevate our collective offerings."
In Mungindi, the responsibility of leading the business post-acquisition will be embraced by new team member Steve Maunder.
Mr Maunder's extensive knowledge and expertise are crucial in upholding the high standards of service and community engagement, now under the banner of McCulloch Agencies.
McCulloch Agencies is also set to expand its operations into Walgett, further extending its reach and service capabilities in the region.
McCulloch Agencies director Karina McCulloch, said with the addition of Prosser Hutton and Cliff Horton, McCulloch Agencies now grows its footprint across five locations with a solid team of eight livestock agents.
"This underscores our commitment to leading the industry in the livestock sector" Ms McCulloch said.
The recent expansion of McCulloch Agencies aligns closely with strategic developments within the industry, particularly highlighted by the integration of McCulloch Agencies' real estate arm with LAWD from September 1.
This development holds significant relevance for clients of Prosser Hutton Pty Ltd and Cliff Horton in Mungindi.
McCulloch's new role as senior director of agribusiness transactions at LAWD will bring enhanced service capabilities and a deeper understanding of client business needs, ensuring comprehensive support and expertise in the livestock and real estate sectors.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.