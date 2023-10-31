The Land
Abandoned vehicles pose a looming fire hazard in NSW

By Joy Beames
Updated October 31 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 3:00pm
Penalties for abandoning vehicles in NSW include fines of up to $660, with additional consequences if the matter goes to court. Picture by Peter Brewer
As CWA of NSW president, I've had the privilege of travelling across our beautiful state, meeting with communities, and experiencing firsthand the unique challenges that rural and regional areas face.

