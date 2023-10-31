The Land
Market chance for cows

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
November 1 2023 - 6:45am
Don Carter, Pembury Partnership, Barraba and his cow/calf units that made $1090 with his agent Howard Carter, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Barraba.
Don Carter, Pembury Partnership, Barraba and his cow/calf units that made $1090 with his agent Howard Carter, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Barraba.

Beef producers should pay attention to the opportunity cows with calves offer in the market, significantly when prices for cows on the processing chain could range from $800 to $1000 for heavy cows.

