A yearling heifer has fetched an Australian record-breaking $17,000 price for an unjoined Guernsey heifer.
The nine-month-old Glamorous Kakadu Barbell was sold on account of Andrew and Abbey Crawford, Numbaa, NSW, at the Victorian Branch Guernsey Sale at Rochester, Vic, on October 25.
The heifer boasts a bloodline with generations of high production show champions, stemming from the acclaimed Brookleigh B line.
It is a Prada Kakadu daughter from a Ladysman daughter of the 2019 International Dairy Week (IDW) grand champion cow Exkwizit Active Barbell.
It was bought by dairy farmers Ray Perkins and Shirleen Evans, Laceby, Vic, after frenzied bidding set the new benchmark for an unjoined Guernsey at auction in Australia.
Top-priced buyer Mr Perkins, Loxby Guernseys, said they had looked for an animal "of that quality" for some time.
"She ticked all the boxes for us, she had a good pedigree and was a structurally sound animal, that's why she stood out to us, she was the complete package," he said.
"We'll do flushing with her and expand that family, we don't have many Guernseys but we have a handful of good ones."
He said they milked predominantly Brown Swiss, but had imported genetics from overseas for their Guernsey herd.
"It made sense to get one here when a good one comes up, and get embryos out of her," he said.
"She's a credit to the vendor, they put up three outstanding lots and trucked them down from New South Wales."
Dairy Livestock Services auctioneer Brian Leslie reported bidding from all states in Australia and commended the sale organisers on their exceptional presentation.
The 25 Guernsey heifers sold averaged $4390, while one embryo package sold for $800 per embryo.
Guernsey breeder and vendor Tyson Shae, Bacchus Marsh, Vic, said the new record was evidence of a growing thirst for Guernsey cattle from breeders looking to invest in elite genetics.
Buyers were wanting cows demonstrating generations of artificial breeding, high classification scores and show results.
"This builds confidence in the pedigree, confidence in the breed and confidence that what you are selling is a premium product," he said.
Mr Shae's stud, Rockmar Guernseys, fetched the second top price of $11,000 for Lot 1, Rockmar Penney Koala.
It sold to the Sean Tomkins Syndicate, NSW.
Its dam was a four-time class winner and two-time reserve champion Guernsey cow at IDW.
Mr Shae said while showing dairy cattle and presenting them at such a professional level was a big commitment, it was necessary for attracting new buyers.
"There are some really good cows in the Guernsey breed in Australia, and this sale was a perfect opportunity to showcase them," he said.
The Crawfords also sold Glamorous Design Barbell, an eight-month old daughter of the Active Barbell cow.
It sold for $6500 to P & C Castles, Allansford, Vic.
The same buyers also selected Meadow Vale LB Dynamic, a daughter of two-time Sydney Royal champion Meadow Vale Judgment Dynamic, from Dorrigo, NSW, breeders M & J Moore, for $6500.
