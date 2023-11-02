The Land
Home/News
Opinion

Time has come for NFF to navigate the politics

By James Jackson
November 3 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Jackson says live sheep export has been mismanaged until now, but is recoverable. File picture.
James Jackson says live sheep export has been mismanaged until now, but is recoverable. File picture.

Congratulations to David Jochinke on his election to the president of the National Farmers' Federation. My interactions with David are that he is a thoroughly decent chap who has reasonable hearing, which is a good start.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.