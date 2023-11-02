NSW Darling River system property Volo Station features a permit to cultivate 1877 hectares (4636 acre) of the bed of Poopelloe lake.
Located on the Barrier Highway, 70km east of Wilcannia and 30km from the Emmdale Roadhouse, the 23,990ha (59,185 acre) property has been owned by the Nitschke family since 1992.
When the seasons prevail, the lakebed has been farmed to successfully grow both cereal and fodder crops.
The adjoining Maccullochs Ranges on the south western end of property also have creek systems that run into Poopelloe.
The area also grows an abundance of copper burr, salt bush, blue bush, grasses and salines in addition to a good variety of edible fodder.
Volo is currently running 5000 White Dorper ewes, 1000 bush goats and 360 Red Angus cows and followers.
The lake bed is also fringed by about 3300ha fringed with black box, scattered lignum and cotton bush.
The balance of Volo comprises of red loams to soft, under stone grazing country timbered with rosewood, box, whitewood and scattered mulga with leopardwood, whitewood, beefwood, nailen grass, rosewood, coolabah on red country.
In addition to about 10km of Poopelloe shoreline frontage, the well watered property has dams, bores and remote monitored tanks with trough systems. The average annual rainfall is 250mm (10 inches).
Volo is divided into 11 paddocks with 7/90/30 hinge joint on steel posts with the lake bed fenced with Weston electric. There is also about 9km of new exclusion fencing on the boundary and a 2km laneway to the yards.
The 500 head-plus capacity cattle yards are equipped with a new Metalcorp loading ramp with walkway and baulk, a ProWay air operated race draft with crush and headbail, pneumatic calf branding cradle air operation. There are three sets of handling yards, a feedlot yard with 28m feed bunk and large cooler yards.
The four stand shearing shed shaft has an attached set of steel sheep yards able to handle about 2500 head.
Improvements include a 35x22m machinery shed, a workshop with a concrete floor and a vehicle hoist and a storage area, a 38x15m hay shed, car garages, seven bay dog run, large chook run, and an under-shade vegetation garden.
The three bedroom homestead has an enclosed, north facing 18x6m Spanline living area and separate barbecue area in a well fenced house yard overlooking the lake system.
There is also a five bedroom five room accommodation unit, a one bedroom unit and a portable ablution block.
Marketing agent David Russell, Nutrien Harcourts, said he expected Volo to make $6.8 million upwards, with the current market suggesting values in the $110 to $120/acre range.
Volo Station will be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts on AuctionsPlus on November 29.
A clearing sale will be held at a future date, following the sale of the property.
Contact David Russell, 0418 636 050, Nutrien Harcourts.
