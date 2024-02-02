Counting down the days until K-State trip

Shock and awe struck Victorian Libby Falkiner when she found out she'd been awarded the Angus Australia (AA) 2023 Kansas State University scholarship, which is supported by the Angus foundation.
Ms Falkiner, who's studying veterinary medicine at Charles Sturt University, Wagga Wagga, NSW, was on her way to the uni library to continue the study grind for her end-of-year veterinary exams when AA extension manager Jake Phillips called with the news.
"Between getting over the initial shock that my application had been successful and calling my family to share the news, it's safe to say my attention span for learning vaccination protocols for poultry farms for an upcoming exam was limited for the rest of the afternoon," she joked. "With those exams successfully behind me, it's great to now have the pressure off and fully embrace the excitement as the countdown to January begins."
Ms Falkiner said the opportunity arrived at a pivotal time for her personal and professional development.
"Since opening its doors in 1863, Kansas State University has cemented itself as one of America's finest agricultural schools," she said. "Its strategic location within the heart of the USA's beef cattle industry feels like the most appropriate location for me to pursue the opportunity to study overseas, particularly during early spring when the cattle world truly comes alive with sales."
She said the scholarship application process was an "incredibly positive experience", which consisted of a written component where applicants were asked to detail their involvement with the Angus breed and how attending Kansas State University would enhance their ability to contribute to the industry in the future.
"My favourite part of the process was the interview with Jake and the associate dean of the Kansas State college of agriculture, Dr Dan Moser," she said. "I was a little nervous heading in, but the conversation flows easily with fellow cattle nuts, particularly as Jake and Dan are so invested in the development of young agricultural enthusiasts.
"While I've always sensed my future lies with cattle, the process was great to reflect on and hone in on why beef production has such a special place in my life and its importance for the broader community."
Ms Falkiner will fly to the US in early this month for the start of the university's spring semester, which concludes in May.
"I'm currently working hard to bring together an itinerary for the remainder of the year abroad, which hopefully includes plenty of time spent on-farm at various studs and possibly even a visit to the American Angus Association in Missouri."
Ms Falkiner also reached out to 2019 scholarship recipient Rebecca George who was at Kansas State earlier last year.
"Like Dan and Jake, Rebecca has been instrumental in helping me plan a jam-packed program, giving me a unique perspective on all the wonderful things the university has to offer. She was able to recommend some subjects she took while overseas and together we marveled at the wide variety of course offerings."
These subjects include beef science, cow-calf production management, livestock sales management, and ruminant nutrition.
"While I can't wait to spend time studying abroad and gain a more in-depth understanding of beef production on a global scale, I am equally as excited to interact with fellow students and spread the word about the wonderful advancements we're making in beef production on Aussie soil."
Outside of the classroom, Ms Falkiner is keen to embrace life in Manhattan.
"I would love to become involved in sporting opportunities and other community events to expand my network. I'm hoping this may also include a rodeo or two to really top off my experience."
Ms Falkiner said the AA staff had been highly supportive of her travel endeavours. "It has been invaluable to connect with many members of the AA team across a range of departments.
"Some projects that are in the pipeline are incredibly exciting and I'm hoping to work closely with AA to be the boots on the ground for some of the data collection and research that will hopefully contribute to the strengthening of our wonderful industry."
Ms Falkiner's scholarship will also involve exploring the methodology of Kansas State in their development of educated and curious industry personnel.
"I hope this includes plenty of conversations surrounding how we can best prepare young people to enter the agricultural industry and encourage them to be excited about pursuing a career in regional areas."
