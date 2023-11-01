The Land
Tara Coles, Jess Towns share their Young Woman program experiences

By Florance McGufficke
November 1 2023 - 3:00pm
Tara Coles, Lismore, is the inaugural Lyndsey Douglas Announcers Academy Scholarship recipient. Picture by Leigh White, Elders
This week, I would like to introduce two wonderful people, Jess and Tara, and have them share their experiences on their journey in the ag shows movement and their wider communities.

