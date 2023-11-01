The Land
Gunnedah school sweeps meat judging field

By Simon Chamberlain
November 1 2023 - 7:00pm
St Mary's College, Gunnedah, was the champion beef judging team. Marney Jones, Katie Eveleigh, Peter McCormack, team supervisor Lachlan James, Madison McDonald and Rylee Mitchell.
Gunnedah students from St Mary's College dominated the intercollegiate meat judging competition at the Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza with the overall champion team.

