Gunnedah students from St Mary's College dominated the intercollegiate meat judging competition at the Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza with the overall champion team.
St Mary's team of Marney Jones, Katie Eveleigh, Madison McDonald and Peter McCormack swept before them at the JBS's Scone abattoir judging. Marney and Katie were equal first as overall individual champions with 428 out of 450 points.
The team's supervisor, Lachlan James, said the team had clocked up some impressive wins, including taking the championship at the same event in 2022. They were also the champion team at Wingham Beef Week earlier in the year and snared the Queensland champion team title.
Runners-up to the St Mary's team were the Cultivate Ag team from Kempsey. The team included Alice McNee, Phoebe Southwell, Sophie Whitbread and Eden Kaminski.
St Mary's College was champion in the retail cuts and primal ID class with Coleman Cartwright, Caylie Edward, Lilly Hollis and James Sutcliffe, St Joseph's High School, Aberdeen, in runner-up.
Marney and Katie were also equal-first in the retail cuts and primal ID class.
Teammates Peter and Madison were third and fourth, while Coleman was fifth.
Cultivate Ag managed to turn the tables on St Mary's College in the beef judging section. Alice and Phoebe scored 280 out of 300 points for equal first. Katie was third, Marney fourth, and Sophie was fifth.
