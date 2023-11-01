The Land
Strong Government commitment but uncertainty remains

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
November 2 2023 - 7:00am
The NSW Government has committed $50 million to help with recovery from the devastating floods in the Central West last year. Picture by Carla Freedman.
In a move that will please many people affected by the devastating floods in the Central West last year, the NSW Government has announced that $50 million of the $150 million Community Restoration Flood Fund has been earmarked for the area.

