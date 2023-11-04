The Land
Dairy Research Foundation Symposium to focus on carbon opportunities

November 5 2023 - 6:30am
The Dairy Research Foundation Symposium will be held on Tuesday, November 7 and Wednesday, November 8 in Camden. Picture supplied
The Dairy Research Foundation Symposium will be held on Tuesday, November 7 and Wednesday, November 8 in Camden. Picture supplied

Senior research scientist Dr Aaron Simmons hopes to provide a better understanding of carbon processes for dairy farmers and industry stakeholders at the annual Dairy Research Foundation Symposium next week.

