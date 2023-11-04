Senior research scientist Dr Aaron Simmons hopes to provide a better understanding of carbon processes for dairy farmers and industry stakeholders at the annual Dairy Research Foundation Symposium next week.
The Dairy Research Foundation's theme this year is 'A lot more than just carbon'.
"I think I will give the attendees some context surrounding where the drive to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is coming from and how this impacts them on the farm," Dr Simmons said.
Dr Aaron Simmons is a senior research scientist with the NSW Department of Primary Industries, focusing on developing climate change mitigation strategies for agricultural systems.
He leads a program that is developing pathways that aims to have NSW DPI agricultural research stations carbon neutral by 2030.
His talk will focus on the risks associated with different emissions reductions strategies and the importance of an accurate greenhouse gas accounting framework.
"I'm going to share a bit about why we do what we do," Dr Simmons said.
"There are different ways you can do a greenhouse gas account and industries are sticking to a consistent methodology. I am going to explain how that methodology has been derived and how it fits into an international framework.
"Knowing that there is an international framework that the Australian dairy industry needs to consider and understanding that there is a much bigger picture when discussing carbon are both vital."
Dr Aaron Simmons will be speaking at the Dairy Research Foundation Symposium on Tuesday, November 7 and Wednesday, November 8 in Camden.
Tickets are available via: https://www.drfsymposium.com.au/tickets
