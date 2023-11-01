Find your own possible in the heart of the nation's capital: Canberra Girls Grammar School

Canberra Girls Grammar School (CGGS) will soon celebrate a century of inspired learning.

A hallmark of this remarkable milestone is the beloved Boarding House, steeped in history, tradition and enduring charm.

It's within the historic walls of the CGGS Boarding House that generations of women from across the globe have learnt and led, navigated change and challenges and formed lifelong bonds to emerge independent and empowered.



"As the oldest and only all-girls' boarding school in the ACT, our Boarding House holds a special place in the hearts of many. We are thrilled to unveil the recent works surrounding the BoHo, which has once again revealed its iconic beauty, and acknowledged the evolving needs of our community," said principal Terrie Jones.

CGGS is perfectly positioned to access all that Canberra has to offer-nestled amongst picturesque Red Hill, the Boarding House is just one kilometre from Parliament House, and minutes to Australia's national institutions, Embassies, Federal Government departments and over 50 museums and galleries.

Beyond being Australia's political and cultural epicentre, Canberra is also known as 'the knowledge capital', and is home to the nation's best globally ranked universities.



As one of the highest achieving academic schools in the ACT, CGGS students have consistently benefited from early entry offers to the Australian National University, the University of Canberra and other eminent universities across Australia.



In 2022, more than half of the Year 12 cohort at CGGS received such an offer.

"There has been a clear trend of universities recognising student achievement across the entire educational journey, which has resulted in a higher number of early entry offers for students at CGGS," said Lindy Braithwaite, director of studies.



"This extends to accomplishments beyond the ATAR and the tertiary sector-universities are acknowledging the value of a more holistic approach to education. An approach long championed by the staff and parents of CGGS."



Supporting this holistic educational experience is an extensive co-curricular program.



Offering opportunities in sport, music, drama, dance and debating, the CGGS co-curricular program is designed for an enriching experience, meaning a boarding student has every opportunity to explore their passions and hone their talents, so that they may become their best selves.

"We hold partnerships with elite sports academies and institutions, renowned musical instructors and experts in the field of dance. We also host one of the strongest debating and public speaking programs in Australia. Our students have autonomy to discover their strengths, pursue their passions and thrive," said Joel Copeland, director of co-curricular.

Weekly, short and long-term boarding options at CGGS ensure students can access a world of possibility in a focused, supportive and ambitious environment, just minutes from the nation's cultural centre, while retaining the flexibility to spend time with their families.

Discover how the CGGS experience creates a genuine culture of care, excellence and opportunity, so your daughter can embrace her independence and become resilient, capable and courageous to confidently navigate the path ahead.

For more information click HERE, call 02 6202 6420 or email enrolments@cggs.act.edu.au.