Beef Bonanza scholarships announced

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
November 2 2023 - 7:00pm
Dominic Edwards, Yanco Agricultural High School and Jorja Barnett, St Paul's College Kempsey, with George Crouch, (centre) Waverley Station, are the winners of the inaugural Waverley Station Angus Scholarship. Picture supplied by Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza
George Crouch, Waverley Station, Scone and Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza president, Charles Mills. Picture by Simon Chamberlain
One of the highlights of the recent Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza at Scone was a scholarship that aims to encourage young women and men to advance their careers in the beef industry.

