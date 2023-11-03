The Land
Powering cities with green chop

Simon Chamberlain
November 4 2023 - 6:00am
A gap year visitor to the United Kingdom, Henry Menzies, is learning about a different kind of farm production. One that is not putting food on tables but lighting and heating up to 10,000 houses in northeast England near the city of Newcastle.

