Santos facing calls to scrap gas plans after NSW cancels precinct

By Marion Rae
November 2 2023 - 6:00pm
The state government has decided not to proceed with a Narrabri precinct powered by coal seam gas. (Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)
The demise of a gas-fed precinct in northern NSW is a step in the right direction for the region, local clean industry advocates say.

