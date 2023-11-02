The Land
Home/News

Racehorses finish Canterbury Park quarantine

November 2 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
West Wind Blows, one of 23 international racehorses for upcoming carnivals, arrives at the airport. Picture supplied
West Wind Blows, one of 23 international racehorses for upcoming carnivals, arrives at the airport. Picture supplied

Twenty-three international horses have trodden out of a two-week quarantine and are ready to face the tracks ahead of the Sydney Everest Carnival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.