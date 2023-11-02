Aussie Hay Runners will visit the Upper Hunter for the second time this year, delivering much needed fodder to drought-stricken farmers as the dry sets in across the region.
A convoy of 34 trucks brought hundreds of bales to Upper Hunter farmers in October, the volunteer group visiting the region for the first time in its four-year history.
Founder Linda Widdup said they would be prioritising farmers who missed out.
"We helped quite a few farmers on the first run, but nowhere near enough," Ms Widdup said.
"I've got people calling me, texting, email, telling us their stories and stuff like that. I suppose that's what drives you to hit our farmers up down here in Victoria for some nice hay to get up there."
The group has also made trips to Wauchope, Bingara and Inverell this year, with a return to Wauchope planned for Friday November 10, and a future trip to Cobargo is on the cards in the wake of bushfires in the Bega Valley.
The bales travelling to the Hunter on Friday November 24 have been donated from across Victoria.
More than 130 farmers received hay in the group's first run to the Upper Hunter, but it's understood at least another 70 have already put their names down for the second.
Denman Lions Club president Steve Carter is helping to organise the run locally, and said farmers were becoming desperate.
"They're very concerned at the way the weather's impacting them at the moment, these extreme weather events we're getting," Mr Carter said.
"They've had no relief from a cold winter to a dry winter, and now into a dry spring. They just don't have the feed to sustain their animals."
The donations will be focused on the shire's upper reaches, including Moonan Flat, Merriwa, Cassilis and Murrurundi.
Farmers from beyond the Upper Hunter LGA, across Muswellbrook, Singleton, and Gloucester, have also been in contact in the hopes of receiving support on the back of drought and now bushfires.
"I don't think this second run will be our last run either," Ms Widdup said.
"Just to give a farmer half a dozen round bales of hay is the biggest Christmas present we could probably give them at the moment.
"Our work here is not finished."
Farmers interested in applying for assistance can contact Mr Carter at 0408 805 221 from November 6.
