The Land
Aussie Hay Runners to make second trip to Upper Hunter

DT
By Dakota Tait
November 3 2023 - 6:45am
Aussie Hay Runners made its first deliveries to the Upper Hunter in October. Picture supplied.
Aussie Hay Runners will visit the Upper Hunter for the second time this year, delivering much needed fodder to drought-stricken farmers as the dry sets in across the region.

