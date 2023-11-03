George and Ali Duddy, Hudson Farms, Blackville, have secured a quinella in the Willow Tree and Quirindi crop competitions with a narrow win in the field wheat competition.
Scoring 178 points, the Duddy's crop of Lancer was planted on May 23 after a long paddock fallow, following a sorghum crop.
Judging was completed on Thursday by the judges, Geoff and, Neil Barwick and Hugh Price.
The judges stated that five excellent crops of bread wheat were inspected, all planted in May, and all will produce credible yields when harvested in the next few weeks.
This win gives the Duddys a double, as they had previously won the local and district sorghum competition for 2022/23.
Their Lancer wheat was planted at a rate of 58 kilograms a hectare on May 23 with 32 cm row spacings. It had 52kg of starter fertiliser at planting and 120 kg of ammonia applied post-planting.
The judges' comments said the crop was very even, totally weed-free, and total points for zero-till farming practice.
However, it did have a few 'white heads' and a few 'off-types' throughout the crop.
"Overall, it had amazing crop potential in a very dry and challenging year, which only received about 100 mms of rain since planting. The potential yield of this crop was estimated to be 5.25 tonnes/ha.
Close behind in second place with 175 points was another Lancer wheat crop, grown by Ian and Marilyn Carter, Connamara, Pine Ridge, also estimated to yield 5.25 tonnes/ha.
Damage to the paddock from last year's floods required a single cultivation pass to level out the ground, but then the crop was sown under minimum till practices. A large number of 'off-types' and the odd weed throughout the crop were the only differences between the two top entries, the judges said.
The judges also congratulated every grower on the quality of their entry in one of the driest and most difficult seasons experienced for some years.
