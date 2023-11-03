Red meat exports lift, again

The Land
October red meat exports hit a four-year high

Updated November 3 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 12:00pm
Australian red meat exports hit a four-year high in October, rising five per cent from September and 39pc from October 2022 to reach 177,665 tonnes (shipped weight), the highest monthly figure since September 2019.

