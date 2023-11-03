The Land
Home/Markets

Store cross bred lambs sell to $85 at Yass

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
November 3 2023 - 3:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corey Nicholson, Holman Tolmie, Cootamundra, with the pen of 60 Poll Dorset-cross lambs weighing 38.6kg that sold for $60 a head at Yass on Friday. Picture by Stephen Burns.
Corey Nicholson, Holman Tolmie, Cootamundra, with the pen of 60 Poll Dorset-cross lambs weighing 38.6kg that sold for $60 a head at Yass on Friday. Picture by Stephen Burns.

Vendors met the market at the inaugural store lamb sale at South Eastern Livestock Exchange, Yass, when 4138 lambs were yarded.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.