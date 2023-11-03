Vendors met the market at the inaugural store lamb sale at South Eastern Livestock Exchange, Yass, when 4138 lambs were yarded.
The lambs, mostly by Poll Dorset or White Suffolk sires presented in very good condition, with most pens fresh and recently weaned.
Prices ranged from $25 to $85 a head with an average price of $47.51 for the yarding, with a total clearance.
Agents reported the sale was $10 to $20 up on similar lambs sold recently through the prime market.
Holman Tolmie auctioneer Corey Nicholson, Cootamundra, quoted the sale results as a very good result considering the values being paid for finished lambs.
"It was a very successful first sale for store lambs bred in the Yass district," Mr Nicholson said.
"There are a lot of people who breed these good lambs and they often don't have the capacity to finish them.
"We thought it time to try something different to give those vendors another sale option attracting buyers who want to see the lambs penned."
Mr Nicholson said the lambs were beautifully bred and the weights on the cards were a curfewed weight.
"So the vendors and the buyers knew what they were getting," he said.
"We plan to hold regular monthly sales and the next one is 1 December."
A top price of $85 was achieved for 70 second-cross composite lambs, unshorn and offered by Robert J Gorman, Yass.
Very good sales included 78 Poll Dorset/Merino lambs weighing 39.2kg sold by Matthew Booth, Yass, for $65; 91 second-cross Poll Dorset lambs weighing 42kg sold by Yass Earthmovers, Yass, for $76.20, while their second pen of 163 lambs weighing 36.3kg sold for $59.60.
Carwoola Pastoral Company, Yass, penned 412 second cross lambs by Springwaters/Hillden and Pinewalla Poll Dorset rams and weighing 33.1kg sold for $62.10, while the second run of 143 lambs, same description for $42.
Biala Pastoral Company, Biala, sold 184 lambs weighing 38.2kg, sired by Goorama Poll Dorset rams from western bred Merino ewes for $66, while the second run of 182 lambs weighing 34.8kg sold for $59 and their third pen of 83 lambs weighing 30.8kg made $42.
Hollywood Pastoral Company, Rugby, sold 70 Poll Dorset-cross lambs weighing 39.5kg for $60 and a second pen of 69 weighing 33.8kg sold for $44.60.
Coolringdon Pastoral Company, Cooma, sold 200 White Suffolk lambs from Hazeldean-blood Merino ewes weighing 37.5kg for $47.20, while their second pen of 425 weighing 32kg sold for $41.
Craig Southwell, Rye Park, sold 60 Poll Dorset-cross lambs weighing 38.6kg for $60.
Buyers attended from Finley, Bathurst, Forbes and West Wyalong.
