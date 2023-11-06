The Braford breed celebrated its golden jubilee at a special dinner and heifer sale in Tamworth on Saturday with more than 80 breed enthusiasts travelling from the Central West of NSW and Central Queensland centres like Rockhampton and Dingo.
NSW Braford Branch president Doug Bennett, Little Valley Grazing Company, Stratheden via Casino, said an Australian Braford Society board meeting preceded the sale and dinner.
Mr Bennett said the meeting discussed the involvement of the ABS at next May's Beef 24 in Rockhampton and how to encourage more commercial Braford entries in the beef exposition.
"Without the commercial breeders, the stud stock breeders are nothing, and we want more people to think about Braford genetics in their beef herds," Mr Bennet said.
In the Golden Jubilee heifer sale, a heifer from the Little Valley herd topped the sale at $9000, with nine of the 11 offered averaging $5222. A full sale report will be published in this week's The Land.
