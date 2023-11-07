The Land
Home/News

Rain earlier in spring at Ivanhoe has grown enough grass for producers to take on agistment

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
November 8 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toby Palmer, Palapah station, Ivanhoe, moves a mob of agistment cattle. Photo supplied.
Toby Palmer, Palapah station, Ivanhoe, moves a mob of agistment cattle. Photo supplied.

Good spring rain around Ivanhoe has brought about a change of routine this year, with some producers taking on stock for agistment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen DeCosta

Helen DeCosta

Livestock Writer

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.