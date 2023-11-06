Hardi combines local knowledge with world's latest technologies

Maitland producer and sixth generation farmer Paul Jarrett uses Hardi's GeoSelect and drone mapping to help spray his paddocks. Picture supplied

The Hardi brand is synonymous with agriculture in Australia.



Originally from Denmark, the Hardi brand has been in Australia for more than 50 years.



Hardi Australia was established as a manufacturing site in 1997 in South Australia and in 2002 HARDI acquired distribution companies in Queensland, Victoria, New South Wales and Western Australia to form a national company.



Today, all operations are based at a 10 hectare site in Cavan in Adelaide's northern suburbs.



Visitors to the factory often comment that they had no idea this type of manufacturing was still done in Australia.

Hardi Australia is proud of its roots and local impact.



They embody the spirit of "global made local." The team diligently assembles and manufactures the majority of Hardi's products on-site, supporting local jobs and contributing to the region's economy.

Hardi Australia is deeply ingrained in the local agricultural and economic fabric.



With more than 100 employees here in their Adelaide facilities, they combine local expertise with access to cutting-edge global spray technology.



Their commitment to local production not only fosters valuable manufacturing jobs but also ensures that more of the funds invested by farmers in equipment remain within the country.

Hardi sprayers range from the smallest hand-held units to the large self-propelled machines of up to 9000 litres.



Hardi sprayers can be configured to suit individual requirements in vineyards, orchards, broadacre and row crop, and horticulture.

The majority of Hardi sprayers and booms sold in Australia are manufactured locally.

GeoSelect offers a selective spraying solution, unsurpassed in performance and efficiency. Picture supplied

Revolutionising precision agriculture with GeoSelect: The decoupled advantage

In the ever-evolving world of agricultural technology, innovation continues to be the driving force behind transformative solutions.



One such innovation that is making waves is GeoSelect, a selective spraying solution designed with a distinct advantage: a decoupled system.

GeoSelect is Hardi's newest innovation in spraying technology which works in conjunction with Hardi's H-Select nozzle technology.



GeoSelect is a new system which enables centimetre perfect herbicide application and can reduce costs by as much as 90 per cent.

GeoSelect offers a selective spraying solution, unsurpassed in performance and efficiency, and combines pre-scanned paddock insights with real-time metrics to enable strategic, accurate and accountable chemical application.



By measuring levels of infestations and application efficacy over time, GeoSelect helps to you develop new and efficient strategies to combat weeds.

Hardi's manufacturing site in Adelaide, South Australia. Picture supplied

GeoSelect's decoupled architecture revolutionises the way we think about precision agriculture. By promoting component independence, this approach brings a host of benefits to the table.

Precision - GeoSelect truns prescription mapping on its head; by utilising patented technology and on- boom positioning systems, GeoSelect selective spraying works on a per plant level achieving up to 100 per cent more efficient than traditional mapping.

Flexibility - With a decoupled system, the various components of GeoSelect can operate independently. This means you can easily adapt and customise the system to meet your specific needs. Whether you're dealing with varying crop conditions or changing field requirements, the flexibility of GeoSelect ensures you're always equipped for the task at hand.

Scalability - GeoSelect's decoupled advantage paves the way for seamless scalability. As your operations grow, you can effortlessly add or upgrade components without disrupting the entire system. This adaptability is a game-changer, allowing you to expand your capabilities while maintaining a high level of efficiency.

Ease of Maintenance - Decoupling also simplifies maintenance and troubleshooting. When individual components can be addressed separately, it becomes far easier to identify and resolve issues. This reduces downtime and streamlines the overall maintenance process, ensuring your operations run smoothly.

In a world where precision and efficiency are paramount, GeoSelect's decoupled system sets a new standard for spot spraying solutions.



It's a testament to the power of innovative thinking in agriculture, providing farmers with the tools they need to thrive in a dynamic and ever-changing landscape.

