Imperatriz heads I Am Invincible's season tally

By Virginia Harvey
November 7 2023 - 3:00pm
While Coolmore Stud's champion and versatile stallion So You Think sired the $20 million The Everest winner Think About It, rival sire on the Australian sires' tables, I Am Invincible, holds a narrow lead for earnings at the top.

