While Coolmore Stud's champion and versatile stallion So You Think sired the $20 million The Everest winner Think About It, rival sire on the Australian sires' tables, I Am Invincible, holds a narrow lead for earnings at the top.
I Am Invincible has sired the greatest number of winners (62), wins (86), stakes winners (eight) and stakes wins (14) as of November 4, of any stallion in Australia thus far this season.
Trained by New Zealander Mark Walker, brown mare Imperatriz has taken three group races this season, including the MVRC Manikato Stakes-G1 and Moir Stakes-G1 at Moonee Valley at her last two starts, becoming the most recent dominant I Am Invincible winner.
After being runner-up (to Snitzel) in 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20, then to Written Tycoon in 2020-21, I Am Invincible has since scored his second successive champion Australian sires title in 2022-23 and now has his nose-in-front in the 2023-2024 season.
Standing at the Mitchell family's Yarraman Park near Scone, I Am Invincible sired 202 winners (of 338 wins) - 22 stakes winners (28 stakes wins) of over $23.4 million, $2.7 million of that accounted to the Godolphin yearling sale purchased filly In Secret.
I Am Invincible has sparked interest in stud sons by his champion UK sire Invincible Spirit - this season, also offering other Irish-bred sire sons Royal Meeting and Shalaa, both in Victoria.
Beginning his southern hemisphere stud career at Arrowfield Stud, Scone, Shalaa has sired eight stakes winners in Australia.
Standing at Leneva Park near Seymour, Royal Meeting is represented with first crop two-year-olds, and of which a filly, Hayasugi, finished second on debut in the $500,000 Inglis Banner at Moonee Valley, a race restricted to Inglis Sale graduates on October 28.
While colt Rockrata finished fourth at Doomben recently, another first crop two-year-old by Pierata, Coleman, became the first winner as well as its first stakes winner when he won the MRC Debutant Stakes-LR at Caulfield in October.
Trained at Mornington by Matt Laurie, Coleman had the pedigree, conformation, and appeal when the colt sold via his breeders Rhys and Chloe Smith of Kulani Park, Victoria, for $550,000 at the Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale in January.
Coleman's debut win is good news for Yulong Investments in Victoria, as the Mangalore district property is home to Pierata, a brown horse by Coolmore Stud's champion Pierro.
Trained by Greg Hickman at Warwick Farm, Pierata won nine races (and $5.8 million), including five stakes, the 2019 ATC All Aged Stakes-G1 his best. He commands a $44,000 fee.
Devine Force - a first-crop juvenile by Cosmic Force, made it two wins from two starts when winning again in Brisbane on Saturday.
The first winner for Cosmic Force, Devine Force, sold for $100,000 via his breeders Kingstar Farm, Denman, at this year's Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale.
A handsome brown stallion by Northern Meteor's retired Deep Field, Cosmic Force, which stands for $11,000 at Newgate Farm, Aberdeen, won three races, including group successes as a two and three-year-old.
A Cosmic Force colt finished a good fifth (to Espionage) in the ATC Breeders Plate-G3 at Randwick.
Langfuhr, a beautiful bay stallion which shuttled first to Baramul Stud in the Widden Valley, then Vinery Stud near Scone, was reported to have died at age 31 at his home of Lane's End Farm in Kentucky, US, last month.
Canadian-bred Langfuhr was named champion Canadian sprinter of 1996 after winning five US group races, three of them group one events, being the celebrated Vosburgh Stakes, Carter Handicap and Metropolitan Handicap.
By champion Danzig, Langfuhr was among the leading North American sires, with 23 stakes winners and five champions led by champion Canadian Triple Crown winner Wando.
His 10 Australian stakes winners included memorable Max Lees-trained mare Absolutelyfabulous, Western Australian cups specialist Black Tom, and the Bart Cummings-trained dual Moonee Valley group winner Frightening, who was also a 2003 Melbourne Cup runner.
Also across the globe, Langfuhr broodmares have left more than 1000 winners, which have earned $134.6 million.
