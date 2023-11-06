More than 150 women and young people from across the Central West region united at the Central West Farming Systems Rural and Regional Women and Youth Conference, in Condobolin, October 12.
Central West Farming Systems CEO Diane Fear said the event was a resounding success.
"It was a terrific gathering of women and young people from diverse backgrounds, all committed to building a brighter and more sustainable future in local regional communities," she said.
"With wonderful local and industry support, the event brought together women and young people who keep the rhythm of rural life alive."
While the conference hasn't been held since 2019, previous successful Women and Youth in Agriculture conferences paved the way for a remarkable edition this year.
Guest speakers included author, journalist and television presenter Jessica Rowe, co-founder of Women on Boards, Claire Braund and Director of PKL Recruitment, Phoebe Lane.
"Their inspirational stories left everyone feeling excited about the future in our regional communities," Ms Fear said.
The event also featured a panel of local farming young-guns, alongside GRDC Northern Panel representative Sarah Ball.
A second panel session included local female entrepreneurs, EJS Business Services, Emily Sinderberry and INTACT, Gabby Neal.
Located in Condobolin, Central West Farming Systems, a non-for-profit organisation remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing agricultural growth across 14 million hectares in the Central West region, with over 300 members actively contributing to this goal. .
"We will continue our mission of growing and inspiring the community in years to come, bringing remarkable individuals together to build a better future for rural and regional communities," Ms Fear said.
To stay up to date with events and opportunities from Central West Farming Systems, visit their Facebook page, Central West Farming System.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.