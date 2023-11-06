Volume buyers of Poll Dorset rams included Michael O'Brien, Roscommon Pastoral Co, Crookwell, who purchased 15 to a top of $1400 and average price of $1053: Anthony Selmes, Franita Pastoral Co, Wheeo, who selected 11 rams to $1400 and average of $1145 and Chatsworth Pastoral Co, Binda, who took nine rams home for an average price of $1288 and a top of $1600.