The Land
Home/News

Poll Dorset rams at Pinewalla average $1178

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
November 6 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Tarlinton, Elders Crookwell, congratulates Kim and James Weir, Pinewalla, Crookwell, on a very successful ram sale.
Daniel Tarlinton, Elders Crookwell, congratulates Kim and James Weir, Pinewalla, Crookwell, on a very successful ram sale.

The 25th annual ram sale on account Kim, Jenny and James Weir, Pinewalla Poll Dorset and White Suffolk ram sale at Crookwell, realised a pleasing clearance for the 132 rams penned for sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.