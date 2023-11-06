The 25th annual ram sale on account Kim, Jenny and James Weir, Pinewalla Poll Dorset and White Suffolk ram sale at Crookwell, realised a pleasing clearance for the 132 rams penned for sale.
The top price of $1800 was realised for a Poll Dorset ram, while the top price for a White Suffolk ram was $1400, with an overall sale average for the 121 rams sold was $1133.33.
The top priced Poll Dorset ram was purchased through AuctionsPlus for undisclosed buyer.
The June-drop specially selected ram, tagged 145 and weighing 123kg was a son of Marcora 28-19.
The ram's Australian Sheep Breeding Values indicated 0.01 Birth Weight, 12.62 Post Weaning Weight, 3.54 Eye Muscle Depth (top ten pc) and -0.27 Fat Depth.
His Terminal Carcase Production index was 143.05 while his Lean Meat Yield was 3.96 and his Eating Quality was 135.87.
The top priced White Suffolk ram at $1400 was bought by Amelee Pastoral Co, Goulburn.
Born a single and tagged 471, the October-drop specially selected son of Rene 584-21 had scanned measurements of 38cm eye muscle depth and 7cm fat.
Volume buyers of Poll Dorset rams included Michael O'Brien, Roscommon Pastoral Co, Crookwell, who purchased 15 to a top of $1400 and average price of $1053: Anthony Selmes, Franita Pastoral Co, Wheeo, who selected 11 rams to $1400 and average of $1145 and Chatsworth Pastoral Co, Binda, who took nine rams home for an average price of $1288 and a top of $1600.
Repeat buyer Michael O'Brien will join 1500 first-cross ewes with his additional rams purchased.
Volume buyer of White Suffolk rams was Duncome and Co, Crookwell, acting for undisclosed client who bought 11 rams to a top of $800 and average price of $800.
Studmaster Kim Weir was pleased with the sale.
"It was a great clearance and I was happy with the prices," he said. "We have had a few good years but it was terrific to see our regular clients getting the rams at a reasonable price."
The sale was settled by Elders, Crookwell, with Tom McGregor and Ben Seamen sharing the auctioneering duties.
The sale was interfaced with AuctionsPlus through which two rams were bought.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.