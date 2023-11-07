A man highly regarded by those who knew him died last Thursday after spending many years championing young people in the agricultural show movement.
Known affectionately as "Uncle Tom", Tom Dwyer, of Forbes, through his many years involvement with the agricultural show movement had served in roles such as a director of the Agricultural Societies Council of NSW (now AgShows NSW) and would travel the state promoting the movement to a range of people.
As well as mentoring young judges, Mr Dwyer also judged the Young Judges competition and was a strong supporter of the District Exhibits (Western Section).
Widely regarded as an excellent farmer, Mr Dwyer was instrumental in the running of the popular annual Dryland Field Wheat Competition and his passion for the event will leave a lasting legacy to both competitors and organisers.
Mr Dwyer's funeral will be held at 10:30am this Friday, October 10, at St Laurence O'Toole Catholic Church, 13 Johnson Street Forbes.
