The Land
Home/News

AgShow movement mourns loss of "Uncle" Tom Dwyer

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
Updated November 7 2023 - 3:10pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Dwyer, a strong supporter of the District Exhibit (Western Section) at Sydney Royal Show has died. File photo.
Tom Dwyer, a strong supporter of the District Exhibit (Western Section) at Sydney Royal Show has died. File photo.

A man highly regarded by those who knew him died last Thursday after spending many years championing young people in the agricultural show movement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.