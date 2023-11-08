The Land
Canola at Boorowa hit by late frosts, dry finish

By Stephen Burns
November 8 2023 - 4:00pm
Marty Corcoran, Bindaree, Boorowa, in his crop of Capacity SF Canola, which potential yield was boosted by beneficial rain in early October.
Thirty millimetres of rain during the first week of October has certainly improved the yield potential of the Canola crop planted by Marty Corcoran, Bindaree, Boorowa, in late April.

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

