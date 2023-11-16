SpraySMART a leader in chemical accreditation training

SpraySMART provides face to face, online, Zoom and Zoom Cloud AQF3 Chemical Accreditation Training throughout Australia. Picture supplied

SpraySMART is a nationally accredited Registered Training Organisation (RTO) that offers quality training to students who apply pesticides and veterinary chemicals.

SpraySMART aims to help industry professionals improve their work practices and apply chemicals safely and in accordance with the relevant regulations.

An approved provider of NSW Government AgSkilled Funded Training for the Agriculture sector, SpraySMART provides face to face, online, Zoom and Zoom Cloud AQF3 Chemical Accreditation Training throughout Australia.

Company Director Bernadette Crouch said SpraySMART worked with all industry sectors to provide specialised training and industry AQF3 Chemical Accreditation for users of Agricultural and Veterinary (AgVet) chemicals.

"Our strength is based on our innovative, highly skilled, industry-based and accredited trainer/assessors, a number of whom actually helped establish this training in the late 1990's," Ms Crouch said.

SpraySMART now delivers customised accredited training focused on various industries, including dairy, broadacre and cotton. Picture supplied

SpraySMART delivers Competency Units - AHCCHM304: Transport and store chemicals and AHCCHM307: Prepare and apply chemicals to control pest, weeds and diseases.

"It is our desire to assist all agricultural enterprise with our accredited training service in educating and provide the necessary accreditation training as conveniently as possible," Ms Crouch said.

SpraySMART's head enrolment centre is located in regional New South Wales, in Condobolin, with support offices located in Wagga Wagga and Richmond.

Ms Crouch said exciting news from SpraySMART was that it was now delivering customised accredited training focused on various industries, such as dairy, broadacre, cotton, on farm fumigation, livestock, turf/landscaping/gardens and bush regeneration.

"On commencement of training there is now an option to select a particular industry assessment and work through a number of exercises that relate directly to that industry," she said.

Training in the correct use of pesticides helps prevent mistakes at work. Picture Shutterstock

The main body of your course will still cover everything required under Legislation

Understanding Labels and Safety Data Sheets (SDS)

Human health and personal safety

Understanding applications and rates

Risk management

Environmental safety

Chemical formulations and residues

Pesticide resistance management

Handling, transporting and storing products safely

Record keeping

Ms Crouch said SpraySMART was fortunate to give back to the industry and provide important training in the competencies of safe handling of all ag and vet chemicals.



"Pesticides can be dangerous if used or managed incorrectly," she said.

"Training in the correct use of pesticides helps prevent mistakes at work - keeping you, your family, the community, trade, and the environment safe."

For more information on upcoming courses or to apply for an Agskilled funded course, contact SpraySMART on 1800 872 462 or 02 68952102 or click HERE

Funded training is limited and subject to approval processes so call today.