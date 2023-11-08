The Land
Frustrating sugar season wraps up ready for buoyant future

November 8 2023 - 5:00pm
The 2023 sugar cane season has been another year of mixed emotions as the Northern Rivers region continues to work through crop recovery and decreased sugar supply. File photo.
The NSW sugarcane crushing season has come to end with 1.1 million tonnes of crop processed through three northern rivers mills.

