Barriers to hemp industry growth part of university research program

Updated November 10 2023 - 8:21am, first published 6:45am
Industrial hemp will be the focus for Southern Cross University lead researcher Professor Tobias Kretzschmar. Photo supplied.
AgriFutures Australia's Emerging Industries Program is investing $2.5 million over five years to deliver game-changing research into four key areas: hemp seeds and varieties, hemp primary production, hemp products and hemp sustainability.

