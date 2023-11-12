The Lachlan River is a special place for many people in western NSW and Sam and Kara Fensom are no different - it's a place that will always hold a place in their hearts.
The Fensom family farm in Hillston, where Sam grew up, is situated on the Lachlan and it's not only the place where the couple decided to get married - it's also where Sam popped the question.
On a seemingly typical Sunday, Sam took Kara - who grew up at 'Teshka', Barham, near the Victorian border - out onto the river in his tinny but the day turned out to be anything but typical.
At a spot, incredibly close to the place they would eventually marry, Sam asked Kara if she would marry him. She said yes.
"Our engagement day was just a regular Sunday, that made it that much more special," Kara (nee Manners) said.
Their wedding ceremony and reception were held on April 6, 2023 at the Fensom family farm, 'Karalee', and Kara said they wouldn't change a thing about it.
Sam's mum, Courtenay, worked tirelessly in the garden to make sure it looked as stunning as ever for the wedding.
The deck the pair were married on was only built two weeks before the wedding day. It was a 'spur of the moment decision' and helped add to the beauty of the location.
And the arbour Sam and Kara were married under was built by Sam's Pa Pa John for his own wedding.
It has been passed through the generations, used by John's children and other members of the Hillston community.
"It was such an honour to have it on our special day to remember him [John] by," Kara said of the arbour.
Kara and Sam couldn't have been more thankful to Sam's parents Courtenay and Dave Fensom.
"It was so nice sharing our special day with our nearest and dearest where Sam and his family grew up," Kara said.
"We will always be grateful to Sam's parents for letting us have our day there."
As for the day itself, Kara said it "couldn't have been any more perfect."
"Not even the rain at the end of the night could dampen our spirits, it just made the dancefloor that little bit more fun," Kara said.
"The feeling of everyone being there to share in our commitment of love is a feeling that will never be felt again, very euphoric."
From a relationship that started with a kiss in the early hours of the morning at an afterparty back in November 2020, their next chapter is now about to be written.
The Fensoms will welcome a baby into the world in December.
Jen Shepherd was the marriage celebrant while Kara's bridesmaid and sister, Shannyn Lowry, was the hair stylist.
The cake was baked and decorated by Kara's other bridesmaid and sister, Teagan Jager, while Candace Vearing did the makeup and the flowers were done by Blossoms Florist.
Michelle Seymour Catering supplied the food, Country Wedding and Event Hire supplied the wedding decor, and The Wood Series made all the acrylic signage
The photographer was Sophie O'Brien Photography, Ian Ippoliti and Band dished out the tunes and transportation was provided by Brettschneider Bus Service.
Riverina Mobile Bathrooms were used for the luxury loo necessities, Baked With Love By Laura baked the wedding cookies and stubby holders and glasses were designed and printed by Rich Prints and Designs.
