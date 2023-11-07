One dead and another injured after vehicle rolls on property outside Orange

A man died and another was injured after a vehicle rolled on a property outside of Orange.
At about 5.30pm on Friday, November 3, emergency services were called to Mount Top Road, Euchareena, following reports of a crash.
On arrival, officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District found a vehicle had rolled.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a man believed to be aged in his 40s; however, he died at the scene.
A second man, also believed to be aged in his 30s, sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene.
A crime scene was established, and investigations are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
