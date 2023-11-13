Exclusion King Ezywire: This machine runs exclusion wire out at a variety of tensions up to full tension and lock up. Manual and Hydraulic option with 2 or 3 roll versions.

1300 Ezywire: This machine is the same as the Exclusion King except it handles wire up to 1300mm high, comes in two and three-roll versions with manual and hydraulic options.

1200 Clamping Ezywire: The 1200 Clamping Ezywire was developed in 2020 and does not run wire at tension but hydraulically clamps wire to strain. It handles wire up to 1250mm high with 2 and 3 roll options.

Plain Wire Spinners: The company needed a spinner to fit on the Ezywire machines, so it had to develop its own. It has also been popular as a standalone spinner or on stackers. It has an over run brake and is very robust.

Barb Wire Spinners: These were developed to run multiple barb wires out through the 1200 clamping machine so they can be clamped and strained together.

Crimping Dies: Ezywire developed wire crimping dies that fit Milwaukee crimpers. They crimp wire with the common aluminum sleeves, making joining wire very fast and strong. They have been popular in Australia and have sold overseas.

Tucker Fencing Trailer: Invented by Dave Tucker, this is a lightweight trailer that can be towed behind a quad bike. It can dispense prefabricated wire, plain wire, barb wire and has an adaption that can spin out poly pipe.