The Land

Ezywire fencing system expands with fuller range of products

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This is branded content for Ezywire.

FARMERS & Fencing Contractors who are looking for an easier way of fencing now have multiple options to assist, thanks to Ezywire.

The original 3 Roller Ezywire allows fencing wire to be run out under tension for fast and efficient installation.

Jamie Stenhouse set up and runs the company on a small rural holding at Geurie, NSW.

He developed and patented the Ezywire machine in 2006 after 16 years fencing experience. The Ezywire is also patented in New Zealand.

TOUGH: Harsh terrain, gullies and creek crossings are no problem. Pictured here is the Ezywire working in New Zealand. Picture supplied
TOUGH: Harsh terrain, gullies and creek crossings are no problem. Pictured here is the Ezywire working in New Zealand. Picture supplied

"We are very innovative and new products are in development all the time," Mr Stenhouse said.

In 2023, the company manufactures three versions of front mounted fencing machines full-time. Two are based on the original concept of running wire out under tension and a newer one which hydraulically clamps wire to strain.

"We've also added plain wire spinners, barb wire spinners, crimping dies, Tucker Fencing Trailer and the Mudford Unclipper to the mix," Mr Stenhouse said.

INNOVATIVE: Ezywire uses a patented three roller system to strain wire on-the-go and make this operation simple.
INNOVATIVE: Ezywire uses a patented three roller system to strain wire on-the-go and make this operation simple.

The key products include:

  • Exclusion King Ezywire: This machine runs exclusion wire out at a variety of tensions up to full tension and lock up. Manual and Hydraulic option with 2 or 3 roll versions.
  • 1300 Ezywire: This machine is the same as the Exclusion King except it handles wire up to 1300mm high, comes in two and three-roll versions with manual and hydraulic options.
  • 1200 Clamping Ezywire: The 1200 Clamping Ezywire was developed in 2020 and does not run wire at tension but hydraulically clamps wire to strain. It handles wire up to 1250mm high with 2 and 3 roll options.
  • Plain Wire Spinners: The company needed a spinner to fit on the Ezywire machines, so it had to develop its own. It has also been popular as a standalone spinner or on stackers. It has an over run brake and is very robust.
  • Barb Wire Spinners: These were developed to run multiple barb wires out through the 1200 clamping machine so they can be clamped and strained together.
  • Crimping Dies: Ezywire developed wire crimping dies that fit Milwaukee crimpers. They crimp wire with the common aluminum sleeves, making joining wire very fast and strong. They have been popular in Australia and have sold overseas.
  • Tucker Fencing Trailer: Invented by Dave Tucker, this is a lightweight trailer that can be towed behind a quad bike. It can dispense prefabricated wire, plain wire, barb wire and has an adaption that can spin out poly pipe.
  • Mudford Unclipper: The Mudford Unclipper is a handheld gadget that makes unclipping wire from Clipex posts very easy. It was invented by Darren Mudford and refined and manufactured by Ezywire.

The current product range is built on the back of recognised ingenuity and CAD drawing capabilities.

Ezywire was a finalist in the Australian Innovation Challenge in 2012 and 2013 and won the Agquip Farm Inventor competition sponsored by The Land newspaper in 2012.

Ezywire products are designed to meet the challenges faced by farmers and other landholders when erecting and maintaining fences.

QUALITY CONTROL: Australian components (where possible) are used for reliability. Picture supplied
QUALITY CONTROL: Australian components (where possible) are used for reliability. Picture supplied

"Prefabricated wire is loaded on to the Ezywire machine either off the ground or the back of a truck," Mr Stenhouse said.

"When the roll is vertical, it can be dispensed and strained straight onto posts.

"Using the patented three roller system, it strains the wire as you drive and eliminates the need to strain on the ground and then lift into position."

"There is also a braking system, which is adjustable for tension preferences and can completely lock-up the rollers if needed."

The Ezywire system is cost-effective and labour-saving for prefabricated fencing jobs where a vehicle can be driven along the fence line.

* * * *

This is branded content for Ezywire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail