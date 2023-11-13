This is branded content for Ezywire.
FARMERS looking for an easier way of fencing now have multiple options to assist, thanks to Ezywire.
The Ezywire system allows fencing wire to be run out under mechanically for fast and efficient installation.
Jamie Stenhouse set up and runs the company on a small rural holding at Geurie, NSW.
He developed and patented the Ezywire system in Australia (and for New Zealand) in 2006 after 16 years' experience installing residential and acreage fencing using prefabricated and chain wire..
"We are very innovative and new products are in development all the time," Mr Stenhouse said.
In 2023, the company manufactures three versions of front mounted fencing machines full time, plus two based on the original concept of running wire out under tension and a newer one which hydraulically clamps wire to strain.
"We've also added plain wire spinners, barb wire spinners, crimping dies, Tucker Fencing Trailer and the Mudford Unclipper to the mix," Mr Stenhouse said.
The key products include:
The current product range is built on the back of recognised ingenuity.
Ezywire was a finalist in the Australian Innovation Challenge in 2012 and 2013 and won the Agquip Farm Inventor competition sponsored by The Land newspaper in 2012.
The system was designed to meet the particular challenges faced by farmers and other landholders when erecting and maintaining fences.
"Prefabricated wire is loaded on to the Ezywire machine either off the ground or the back of a truck," Mr Stenhouse said.
"When the roll is vertical, it can be dispensed and strained straight onto posts.
"Using the patented three roller system, it strains the wire as you drive and eliminates the need to strain on the ground and then lift into position."
"There is also a braking system, which is adjustable for tension preferences and can completely lock-up the rollers if needed."
The Ezywire system is cost-effective and labour-saving for prefabricated fencing jobs where a vehicle can be driven along the fence line.
