Exclusion King Ezywire: This machine runs exclusion wire out at a variety of tensions up to full tension and lock up.

1300 Ezywire: This machine is the same as the Exclusion King except it handles wire up to 1300mm high, comes in two and three-roll versions.

1200 Clamping Ezywire: The 1200 Clamping Ezywire was developed in 2020 and does not run wire at tension but hydraulically clamps wire to strain. It handles wire up to 1250mm high.

Plain Wire Spinners: The company needed a spinner to fit on the Ezywire machines so it had to develop its own. It has also been popular as a stand alone spinner or on stackers. It has an over run brake and is very robust.

Barb Wire Spinners: These were developed to run multiple barb wires out through the 1200 clamping machine so they can be clamped and strained together.

Crimping Dies: Ezywire developed wire crimping dies that fit Milwaukee crimpers. They crimp wire with the common aluminium sleeves, making joining wire very fast and strong. They have been popular in Australia and have sold overseas.

Tucker Fencing Trailer: Invented by Dave Tucker, this is a light weight trailer that can be towed behind a quad bike. It can dispense pre-fabricated wire, plain wire, barb wire and has an adaption that can spin out poly pipe.