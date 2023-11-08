The Land
Offers of more than $2.9 million sought on Meadow Stone Park

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
November 8 2023
FarmBuy Real Estate
Offers of more than $2.9 million are being sought on Meadow Stone Park, a mixed farming lifestyle property. Picture supplied
Offers of more than $2.9 million are being sought on Meadow Stone Park, a mixed farming lifestyle property located on NSW's Southern Tablelands.

