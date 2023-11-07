Tamworth's Dungarvan sold at auction for impressive $4.05 million

Handy to Tamworth property Dungarvan has sold under the hammer for $4.05 million - about $22,011/ha ($8921/acre).
Offered by Geoff Green, the 184 hectare (454 acre) property features a four bedroom homestead with outstanding views of the city, situated 10km to the east. There are also sheds, horse facilities and steel cattle yards.
About 163ha (403 acres) is arable basalt country, which has mostly been improved with permanent pastures and 12ha of oats.
The versatile property has been run as a growing and trading operation and previously ran about 90 cows and calves.
Dungarvan is also zoned for primary production small lots with a 40ha indicative minimum lot size.
Marketing was handled by Riley Gibson, Ray White Rural, and Phillip Hetherington, Garvin and Cousens.
