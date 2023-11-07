A man has been charged following an investigation into the alleged theft of hay bales from a property in the Southern Highlands region.
Police will allege the 66-year-old man stole 18 bales of hay from a rural property on Nowra Road, Fitzroy Falls, near Moss Vale, over an extended period.
In a statement, police said the hay bales were stolen between September 30, 2023 and October 15, 2023.
The Bundanoon man was served a future court attendance notice on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, for larceny.
The man will appear at Moss Vale Local Court on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.