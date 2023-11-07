The Land
Hay stolen from Southern Highlands property, man charged with larceny

November 8 2023 - 9:23am
A man has been charged following an investigation into the alleged theft of hay bales from a property. Picture supplied by the Rural Crime Prevention Team
A man has been charged following an investigation into the alleged theft of hay bales from a property in the Southern Highlands region.

