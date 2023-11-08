Two week's ago Kempsey producers were battling bush fires off the back of extremely dry conditions.
But like most of the state, thunderstorms have brought rain and had an instant ripple effect to the saleyards.
Laurie Argue from Kempsey Stock and Land said the lower country of the Macleay Valley received 85 millimetres of rain a fortnight ago and then 183mm on the weekend while up-river there had been as much as 50mm.
"The rain has certainly helped ease the pressure of the dry spell and bushfires for now ... the burnt country up river (where more than 30,000 hectares was blackened) will see a good kick of green come back quicker," Mr Argue said.
"It's a double-edge blade if we don't get more rain, like most of the state, we will go back to dry."
But the rain was good news in the saleyards, with Mr Argue saying it had "an instant impact".
He said there was a lift of up to 40 cents/kilogram for quality weaners at Kempsey.
"Even in places where it didn't rain as much the markets kicked away ... at Tamworth there was an increase in the market and it trended west," Mr Argue said.
Further west, Elders Dubbo agronomist Josh Driver said rain had been patchy with 40mm to 60mm close to the river around Narromine and Warren, while the rest of the region was about 10mm to 15mm.
Mr Driver said the rain had not impacted on crops ready for harvest, but there had been some physical delays with harvesters getting on the paddocks.
"The moisture has not done a lot ... it hasn't shot the weeds under yet either," Mr Driver.
"I haven't heard of any downgrades yet but any more rain will start impacting what is left on the plant."
Despite this, he said it had not been a canola year in his area with yields varying from 600 kilogram/hectare to 1.2t/ha.
"People are getting good wheat and barley yields, but it's a mixed bag out there for canola," he said.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) meteorologist Helen Reid said there was more rain on the way for most of the state with thunderstorm activity right up until tomorrow, easing by Saturday and a possibility for Sunday.
"For those trying to get anything off the land at the moment it's a bit difficult, with people trying to get headers going," Ms Reid said.
"We are expecting them (thunderstorms) west even to Broken Hill as the trough that is quite a long way west is a weak feature so anywhere to the east of that has a possibility of thunderstorms."
Meanwhile, Rabobank's Australian Agribusiness report states October was "spookily" dry with rainfall 65.4 per cent below average, making it the fifth driest October on record.
Despite this, the report says water storage levels remained high at 92 per cent in the Murray-Darling Basin.
BOM rainfall figures in the seven days until November 7 included falls of: Coonabarabran 24mm, Peak Hill 20mm, Trangie 17mm and Breeza 15mm.
