A Pooncarie-based operation is making the most of another good season by running cattle as well as sheep, and strong demand for terminal sires at its on-property sale proved to be the icing on the cake.
Fourth-generation producer Roger Wilkinson, Pooncarie, runs three properties with cropping, Poll Dorset and White Suffolk stud, and a commercial sheep operation.
His son Mark is also heavily involved in the business.
The main property, Camborn, is around 14,000 hectares. Mr Willkinson said although this season wasn't as bumper as last year it was still tracking well, and he was currently running about 500 cows.
"I use Limousin bulls and then just whatever breeds we can buy at the time - cattle are only an opportunity thing in this country," he said.
"When you have the feed we generally go buy cattle.
"We've bought a lot of Charbray-type cattle from the north, up as far as Queensland.
"We just put Limousin bulls over them, bring them back and then feedlot them."
The cropping operations totals about 4451ha across the three properties and is a rotation of wheat, peas, and barley.
He also runs 4000 to 4500 Merino ewes which are put back to terminal sires.
Speargrass in lamb carcases was a concern, he said, and this year he was making the most of flood country now the water had receded.
"We normally sell them straight off mum as restocking lambs," he said.
"This year we shore them and put them all on our flood country.
"We'll look at selling them January/February, and then probably feedlot the last 1000 of them."
Along with his son, they had one other full-time employee and instead opted to use casuals and contractors for work such as crop spraying and lamb marking.
Sourcing shearers had been a challenge over the years but he had secured a contractor based out of Edenhope, Vic.
One of the major upgrades to the property included a massive fencing effort, which was carried out over five years and now had only about 15 kilometres remaining.
Mr Wilkinson said he was in the process of downsizing to two farms and planned to have the stud run solely from Camborn and continue to grow the number of rams offered.
He said he was uncertain how clearances and prices would fare given the market in the leadup to his October sale, but he was stoked with the results.
He recorded full clearance for the 113 Poll Dorsets offered to top $2200 and average $1943, while all 108 White Suffolks sold to top $2400 and average $2074.
"I was thinking it would be good if we could average $1000," he said.
Demand was strong from local buyers and yet not all operators were able to secure the numbers they needed, he said.
Pooncarie buyers were then out in force days later at Tattykeel Poll Dorsets annual sale at Black Springs, with a large number of flock rams headed to station country.
Mr Wilkinson said the White Suffolk stud was established in 1997 with the Poll Dorset stud starting in 2008.
"We just found that anywhere you buy rams and bring them back into our area and put them into the station country, we were just finding they weren't handling the conditions," he said.
"We decided to have a dabble at breeding our own - it went from one thing to another, to another.
"All of a sudden we're having our own on-property sale."
The White Suffolks were based off genetics from breeder Ian Turner, Kangaroo Island, SA, while the Poll Dorsets began with stock from Allendale stud, Bordertown, SA.
The property is one of several in the Pooncarie area to celebrate its centenary.
Mr Wilkinson said it started as a traditional Merino operation but also grew crops, which seemed unusual at the time.
"There was small acres of cropping there - they used to cut it all into sheaves and had a big old barn with a steam engine chaff cutter," he said.
"They used to bring it all into there, turn it into chaff and then it used to go on the paddle steamers to - I've heard - up to Bourke and so forth."
