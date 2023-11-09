North west NSW property Colly Burl has been listed for sale for $2.5 million, after being passed in at auction for $2m on Wednesday.
Located 15km north east of Coolabah, the asking price of the 2435 hectare (6020 acre) freehold property is equal to about $1027/ha ($415/acre).
The carrying capacity is estimated to be about 1500 mixed Dorper and Merino ewes with followers.
There is also a past history of farming on a rotational basis.
Colly Burl has slightly undulating, red loam soils with about 1210ha of cultivation country with scattered kurrajong trees.
There is also about 250ha of pulled and raked country is now showing light regrowth.
The balance of the property is grazing country with pine, wilga and box timbers. All carrying good variety body of dry winter grasses.
Divided into six main and three smaller paddocks, water is supplied from six dams and two smaller seasonal dams. The average annual rainfall is about 350mm (14 inches).
The three stand, steel shearing shed has attached sheep yards and a large under-shed sheep area.
The 100 head capacity steel panel cattle yards are equipped with a crush and a concrete loading ramp.
Other improvements include a 14x18m machinery shed, an adjoining 14x18m workshop, 3000 litres of diesel storage, three silos, 250,000L Pioneer tank, and an aircraft hangar and an airstrip.
Colly Burl also has a grand scale, 1998 built, two storey homestead with a verandah on three sides overlooking the property that is in a well fenced house yard.
Contact David Russell, 0418 636 050, Nutrien Harcourts.
