Direct sales a lifeline in tough times

Everything was falling into place for Nic and Keryn Crompton.
After a long struggle to get a loan, in June 2022 the Murwillumbah, NSW, couple managed to buy a 375-hectare former dairy farm at Old Bonalbo in the Northern Rivers region.
They'd gradually built up a herd of cattle on agistment over several years, and now with their own land and cattle prices booming, they had big plans for a business selling Angus steers into the feedlot market.
Then, as Nic puts it, things took a turn for the worse.
"Interest rates went through the roof and cattle prices fell through the floor."
They got their steers to the first feedlot induction weight, but were turned away due to an oversupply.
When they tried to get them in at the second induction weight, they were told the feedlot had closed its doors to new cattle.
With loan repayments to meet and finished steers with nowhere to go, they needed to find something else - and fast. And that's how their paddock-to-plate business, Well Hung and Tender (a friend suggested the catchy name saying it suited the couple well), came to be.
"We always planned to have a direct to consumer meat business at some point,"Mr Crompton said.
"We just had to bring that plan forward."
They enlisted the help of a big circle of friends, family and connections around the Tweed region to put the word out, and were pleasantly surprised by the response.
"We assumed if we could sell one or two bodies a month that would be great," Mr Crompton said.
"We killed four bodies in the second month and had to turn away orders because that's all we booked in to our butcher in Casino."
Mr Crompton says raising the cattle is the easy part - the challenge is now getting them slaughtered and butchered, and to the customer quickly.
They're looking at how they can increase the frequency and quantity of kills to meet demand and say they hope to eventually have their own processing plant.
In the meantime, they continue to offer a monthly delivery, giving customers the option of a 15kg beef box, or a half or whole side of beef.
The Cromptons currently run a breeding herd of about 250, predominantly Ultrablack and Brangus cows, which they breed to Angus bulls from Franklin Angus stud. Angus cows are joined to Ultrablack bulls from Palgrove.
"We have found in our region we need to keep a percentage of Bos indicus in the cows to perform, however the predominantly Angus calves tend to show the desirable carcase traits the Angus breed is so well known for," Mrs Crompton said.
"Key traits we use when selecting our bulls are predominantly focused on meat production with our new venture front of mind.
"We look at 200- and 400-day growth rates, EMA (eye-muscle area) and IMF (intramuscular fat), as well as calving ease, as some of our country is a bit rugged and not so easily accessible.
"Visually we look for good bone, length and depth. Good feet and a nice masculine head. Temperament is always important too."
Their cattle are run on native pastures using a rotational grazing system that Mr Crompton (a former fencing contractor) has set up with permanent electric fencing.
They grow forage crops of barley, oats and sorghum, and also grow corn for their on farm feedlot.
"Our goal is to keep everything that goes through our feedlot grown on farm so we're working on expanding that," Mr Crompton said. "We're also looking at putting in some silos so we can put in some more barley and use the grain off that next year."
Long term, they say they'd like to buy another block to shift their breeder cows to in order to free up some extra room for growing more forage crops and guarantee feed supply into their feedlot.
Mrs Crompton said Angus was ideal for their operation.
"We have found the Angus breed has been a perfect fit for our paddock-to-plate business, both for the recognition of the breed among our growing clientele but also for the ability of the breed to perform on feed and produce great quality tender meat time and time again," she said.
The Angus breed has been a perfect fit for our business - for the recognition of the breed among our growing clientele but also for the breed's ability to perform on feed and produce great quality tender meat time and time again.- Keryn Crompton
They're thrilled with the success of their paddock to plate venture, and say it has helped relieve a lot of the pressure they were under.
"It's been a godsend." Mr Crompton said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.