The Land
Home/Beef

Direct sales a lifeline in tough times

KO
By Kate Oneill
February 2 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nic and Keryn Crompton with their children Mackenzie and Tanner at their Old Bonalbo property, a former dairy farm. Picture supplied
Nic and Keryn Crompton with their children Mackenzie and Tanner at their Old Bonalbo property, a former dairy farm. Picture supplied

Everything was falling into place for Nic and Keryn Crompton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KO

Kate ONeill

Journalist

I'm a journalist with ACM Agriculture. Email me at kate.oneill@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.