Stronger competition pushed prices up at Wodonga on Thursday where grown steers sold to a top of $1290 a head.
A total of 689 cattle were yarded which Michael Unthank, Brian Unthank Rural, said sold to a larger field of buyers.
"A smaller yarding of lesser quality but it was a fair bit dearer than our sale a fortnight ago," he said.
Mr Unthank said steers were up by about $100 while heifers were also dearer by about the same in parts.
With widespread rain in recent weeks he said some producers are taking the opportunity to sit back and hold onto stock to see what the market does.
"We've been saved by the bell with the rain a few times now," he said.
However while the yarding was reduced Mr Unthank said there was a lot more buying action with local producers going on hard on steers while domestic feedlotters were stepping in on buying heifers to put away.
Steers weighing less than 280 kilograms sold for $290 to $700 while steers in the 280kg to 400kg weight range made $430 to $920 and heavier steers more than 400kg sold for $740 to $1290.
Heifers weighing less than 280kg made $200 to $430 while heifers in the 280kg to 400kg weight range sold for $400 to $790 and heavier heifers more than 400kg made $430 to $800.
Cows with calves sold for $575 to $1400.
The top-priced pen of steers was 14 grown Angus steers, 575kg, from G and R Robinson, Milawa, sold for $1290.
Mark Hawkins, Ettamogah, sold 12 Angus steers, 551kg, for $1245. The same vendor sold another six Angus steers, 521kg, for $1195.
Philip Reid, Tallangatta Valley, sold 16 Angus steers, 425kg, for $1040.
David Cook, Bullioh, sold five Angus steers, 598kg, with Paringa blood, for $950, and another 12 weighing 447kg for $910.
Colleen Britton, Bruarong, sold 11 Angus steers, 295kg, with Table Top blood, for $850.
In other breeds a line of 18 Hereford-cross steers, 381kg, with Glen Ellerslie blood, from JC and RC Scales, Dartmouth, sold for $870.
In the heifers Alister Ross and Megan Spurgeon, Spring Creek, sold 15 Angus heifers, 353kg, with Llandarlo blood, for $790. The same vendor sold another 15 Angus heifers, 309kg, for $665.
Gary Ziebell, Sandy Creek, sold six Hereford-cross heifers, 328kg for $600.
Cottonwoods, Bullioh, sold seven Charolais-cross heifers, 369kg, for $715.
A small number of cows with calves were penned including six six Hereford cows with calves from Dooley Coffey Pty Ltd, Londrigan, sold for $1400.
A line of three Limousin pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers from GR and KA Hedger, Culcairn, sold for $1200.
The sale was conducted by Brian Unthank Rural, Corcoran Parker, Peter Ruaro Livestock - Rodwells, and Schubert Boers.
